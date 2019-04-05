BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said two women from Boiling Springs were arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the street on Wednesday.
Deputies said they were called to the Rite Aid on Valley Falls Road in Spartanburg County Wednesday evening, per an incident report. The rest of the incident report was redacted in its entirety.
However, an arrest warrant states Brandy Tumblin, 24, of Lee McAbee Road, was arrested and charged with child neglect after the three-year-old was found in the street. The warrant states Tumblin is the child’s parent or legal guardian.
Deputies said they also charged Amanda Ball, 26, also of Lee McAbee Road, with child neglect in connection with the incident.
