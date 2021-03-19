GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they have arrested 55-year-old David Randall DeBoy for a second time in connection with his wife's killing from 20 years ago.
Deputies said April Annette DeBoy, 21, was found dead in her home on Hudson Road on Feb. 19, 2001. Deputies said they were checking the home because April DeBoy had not been seen in over a week.
"The initial investigation determined that the victim died under suspicious circumstances and the victim’s husband, David DeBoy, was believed to be responsible for her death," Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release. "However, there was insufficient evidence at that time to prosecute Mr. DeBoy.
Flood said DeBoy was first arrested in 2006 but there was not enough evidence against him for the solicitor to take the case to trial at that time.
"This past year the Sheriff’s Office’s new cold case unit revisited the case and initiated their own investigation where they established probable cause through newly discovered evidence which determined David DeBoy was responsible for the murder of his then legally separated wife," Flood said.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis released this statement on the arrest:
“While I cannot fathom the hardship that families face when they tragically lose a loved one and then the case goes unsolved, I can express that our office is doing everything in our power to revisit each and every one of these cold cases in hopes of bringing eventual justice to these families. I am very proud of the work our investigators have been putting into these cold cases and it is my hope to provide even a trace of closure to everyone who has been affected by these tragic circumstances.”
Deputies said DeBoy was charged with murder and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
