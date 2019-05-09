SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they had charged two juveniles after a school bus window was cracked by something Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Bridwell Road in Six Mile. They were notified that 21 students were on board when this happened, and the students reported the window being struck by something hard enough to cause the glass to break. Nobody reported injuries to deputies.
Deputies say the bus driver drove a short distance to leave the immediate area before reporting to PCSO. Since then, all passengers have transferred to another bus to allow investigators to look at the bus.
Detectives said the glass was still in the window frame but had two small holes, which they say could indicate this was done by a BB or pellet gun. Forensic detectives are currently processing the bus to recover evidence in order to verify this theory.
On Thursday, deputies said they had identified two juvenile suspects in the case.
Deputies said the suspects are 11 and 15 and are believed to have used an air gun.
"Information collected during the investigation has corroborated initial thoughts that the window was damaged after being shot by an air gun that uses compressed air cartridges as the propellant for shooting small pellets or BBs," Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release.
The children were charged with malicious damage to property, assault and battery second degree, and interfering with the operation of a school bus.
"No information has been discovered that would indicate that the incident was directed at any particular student but rather a spontaneous decision to shoot at the bus as it traveled down the road," Hashe said.
Hashe said the juveniles were released to their parents and the matter will be tried in family court.
Sheriff Rick Clark offered this statement:
“Our community is extremely fortunate in that this momentary lack of judgment did not result in someone being seriously injured. By law, air guns are not considered firearms in the traditional sense but through the years we have occasionally seen serious injuries from pellets and BB’s particularly when someone is struck in the face or head. I encourage parents to have serious discussions with their children regarding the safe use of air guns and the potential threat of serious injury if they are used to shoot an animal or a person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.