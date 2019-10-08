PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County deputies said a man accused of stabbing his brother at a Liberty home on Monday evening has been charged with attempted murder.
Deputies said they were dispatched to Ruhamah Road, around 6 p.m.
Upon their arrival, they were advised that an altercation between brothers turned violent when one brother allegedly stabbed the other with a knife.
The victim was stabbed in the back at least twice.
The victim told deputies he had not seen his brother in more than three years until they met up Monday. The arrest warrants state the suspect asked to give the victim a hug and then stabbed him over allegations of sexual abuse involving another person.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Wesley Edwin Smith, who was placed in custody and transported to Pickens County Detention Center.
Smith was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Smith is being held in jail without bond.
Deputies said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.
