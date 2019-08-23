GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies said a man has been charged after the burglary at the Duke Sandwich Company on Poinsett Highway.
The burglary happened on August 17.
Deputies said a man wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and green camp baseball cap was seen leaving from the restaurant with a water-cooler-sized jug of change that had been inside the restaurant just after 2 a.m.
Deputies said the man threw a brick through the glass door at Duke’s in to get in.
The suspect was captured on several surveillance cameras and deputies were able to identify him as 60-year-old Anthony Davis.
On Friday, deputies said Davis was spotted at the Spinx on Rutherford Road and was arrested.
Davis is charged with burglary second degree and petit larceny.
