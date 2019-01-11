PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Pickens County said a man and a teenage girl have been charged in connection with two December burglaries at Dacusville-area churches.
Deputies said the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church on Hester Store Road and Turn Point Worship Center were broken into on the night of Dec. 19 and several thousand dollars’ worth of musical equipment, computer gear, and other church property was stolen.
Deputies said they were able to track the stolen property into Greenville County and identified Jordan Allen Mason, 20, and Madison Renee Lance, 17, as suspects.
Pickens County deputies arrested Mason in Jan. 2 and charged him two counts of burglary second degree, grand larceny, and petit larceny.
Lance was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Jan. 4 where she faces a list of 23 charges filed by deputies there. Laurens County deputies said she will also face charges of burglary second degree, grand larceny, and petit larceny in the church burglary case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.