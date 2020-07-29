SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies have arrested a suspect who dressed as a beloved comic book crime fighter and reportedly stole say about $750 worth of items were stolen from an Upstate church.
According to a media report, the incident happened on July 23 at Anderson Mill Baptist Church on Anderson Mill Road in Spartanburg County.
Deputies met with a pastor at the church who told them surveillance video shows a man enter the building and walk across the hall, where he discovered a Batman costume.
The report says the man put on the costume, then walked into other rooms where he took multiple items. Deputies say the items stolen estimated to be worth about $750.
On July 29, deputies announced they had arrested the suspect, now identified as Dalton Alexander Lazurick of Roebuck.
Roebuck was reportedly located in the city limits on July 28. He's been charged with second degree burglary and grand larceny. A magistrate judge set his bond at $10,000.
As of 12:15 p.m. on July 29, Lazurick remains in the detention center.
