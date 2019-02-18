SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg County said a man and wife were arrested in a sex abuse case involving underage victims.
According to warrants, Rembert and Lisa Brewer were arrested on February 15.
Rembert Brewer was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree and two counts of assault and battery second degree.
Deputies said Rembert had “regular and systematic sexual contact” with three victims under the age of 16, and at least one incident where contact was made after a victim turned 16.
Lisa Brewer was charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of child because deputies said she failed “to report the sexual abuse allegations, (failed) to protect the children from whom the allegations were levied against, and (coached) the children in a manner that caused them to fear telling the truth about the incidents that had occurred.”
The abuse occurred between 2006 and 2014, per the arrest warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.