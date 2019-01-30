CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County sheriff said a man was arrested and charged with arson third degree after a witness told deputies he set hay bales on fire Wednesday.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said deputies received the call around 10 a.m. that a man had set fire to the hay bales near Dillon Street and Horse Creek Road and then walked off.
The witness stayed on the phone until deputies arrived and made contact with the suspect.
Mueller identified the suspect as Darren Christopher Fowler, 37, of McArthur Avenue in Chesnee.
Mueller said his office will be notifying investigators in Spartanburg County and the city of Chesnee to determine in Fowler is connected to a series of arson cases in those areas.
