WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said a man was arrested after shooting another man in the neck Tuesday evening.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Westminster Highway around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was flown to the hospital via helicopter.
After investigating, deputies said they learned Randy Lewis McJunkins shot the victim due to an ongoing dispute the victim was having with McJunkins’ daughter.
McJunkins was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.