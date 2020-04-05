SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a man is facing burglary and arson charges in connection to a fire at an old warehouse in the Arcadia area on April 3.
Chief Jeff Hadden with Una Community FD says they responded to the old Sign Master on Spring Street, across the street from Arcadia Elementary School, around 8:20 p.m.
Hadden said his team was initially called to the scene by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, who were called to the scene after a neighbor reported a burglary in progress.
When patrol deputies arrived, they began clearing the building, and found a fire had been ignited inside. Deputies say they heard the suspect moving around within the structure, but had to evacuate due to the flames.
Deputies said they set up a perimeter around the exterior of the warehouse. The suspect, now identified as James Robert Lee, was eventually forced out of the building, but resisted arrest.
Lee was finally taken into custody after a struggle, and transported to Spartanburg Medical Center where he was held for observation due to smoke inhalation.
A Spartanburg County deputy was also transported for smoke inhalation, was treated, and fortunately was released Friday night.
Deputies say Lee was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He has since been charged with the following:
- Burglary, 2nd Degree
- Arson, 3rd Degree
- Resisting Arrest
He remains incarcerated as of Sunday morning.
