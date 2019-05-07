PELZER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting along Kings Country Lane in Greenville County Monday evening.
Deputies said Dean Thomas Berry, 48, called 911 to report that he had just shot another person at a resident.
Deputies said they arrived to find a man deceased in the driveway, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the 45-year-old male victim.
During the course of investigation, deputies said they learned that Berry and the victim knew each other.
"However the reason for Berry shooting the victim is still under investigation," Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
Berry as arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
