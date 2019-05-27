HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies made an arrest in a Saturday night shooting that took the life of a 34-year-old woman.
Deputies say the shooting on Mountain Creek Road happened around 10:22 p.m. GCSO says at least one person was taken to a local hospital.
Sunday morning, deputies said the victim unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The coroner says they passed away around 3:25 a.m.
The Greenville County Coroner later identified the victim as 34-year-old Shane Victoria Bowen, of Hodges. The exact cause or manner of her death have yet to be determined - an autopsy is scheduled for May 27.
Deputies charged James Adam Murray with murder in connection to Bowen's death. He was denied bond on Sunday, May 26.
Both the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we continue to follow this story.
