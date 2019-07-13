PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said they have charged a suspect with murder after a woman was found dead along Ruby Drive in Easley, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Sheriff Creed Hashe, deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. The female victim was found in an outbuilding behind a residence with significant trauma to her head.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she was officially declared deceased. Deputies say her official cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.
A .9mm caliber handgun was found from the residence that deputies believe to be the weapon used in the shooting.
Through their investigation, deputies were able to determine the victim was shot inside the small building - which is typically used for storage or a meeting place for friends of the residence.
Deputies say the female did not live at the residence on Ruby Drive.
The victim was later identified as Jamie Lynn Scruggs, 37 of Greenville.
Deputies say they have now arrested a 38-year-old man who was originally found on the premises on an unrelated drug charge, but it is facing murder charges.
Deputies said Jonathan Richard Rackley sold a quantity of methamphetamine to undercover operatives working with their Special Operations Division.
This afternoon detectives later charged Rackley with having fired the shot that killed Jamie Lynn Scruggs of Greenville.
Rackley now faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
