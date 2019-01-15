WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Westminster man and woman were arrested Tuesday on multiple sex offenses involving an underage victim.
Deputies said they received a report from a victim on November 15, 2018 detailing sexual abuse he suffered as a child and into his teenage years.
Deputies said investigators determined the victim had been molested multiple times between 2001 and 2010.
The victim was under 11-years old when the sexual abuse began warrants state.
The abuse took place at a home on Fendley Road.
Deputies said Anthony Hugh Sluder, 66, and Edna Jean Sluder, 55, were arrested.
Anthony Sluder was charged with 10 counts of Incest, seven counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
Edna Sluder, 55, was charged with 10 counts of Incest, five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said no further details would be released in the case.
