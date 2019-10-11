WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people have been charged after the Oct. 1 death of a 1-year-old boy in Westminster.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Bright Eyes Drive in the Westminster about a child in cardiac arrest.
First responders arrived to find 1-year-old Rhyder Peay unresponsive. They attempted to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful. Corner Karl Addis said his office was called to the home at 2:10 p.m.
Coroner Karl Addis says that though an autopsy was performed, further pathology and toxicology studies will need to be conducted to assist in the death investigation.
On Friday, Addis announced the autopsy revealed the cause of death to be blunt force head trauma.
The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
According to the arrest warrants, the 14-month-old suffered severe bruises on his head and face, and additional bruises on his back and chest.
Deputies charged both Molly Morgan Spivey and Ronnie Glenn Christen with unlawful neglect of a child. They are both accused of failing to render aid after the boy was injured.
The warrants state Spiver had custody of the child and Christen was responsible for the child at the time.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
The Coroner's Office, Sheriff's Office and SLED are collaborating on the case.
