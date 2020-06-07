HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Henderson County deputies say they arrested the suspect accused of robbing a store with a gun Sunday morning.
The suspect arrived at El Charrito Tienda Mexicana just after 10:30 a.m.
Deputies discovered upon investigation that a masked unknown suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled the with an undisclosed amount of money.
Deputies located surveillance footage of the the suspect and were later able to identify him as 23-year-old Aaron Chase Melvin of East Flat Rock, N.C. He's been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, and is being held in the county jail on a $50,000 secured bond.
