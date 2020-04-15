GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office announced that three adults and one juvenile had been charged in connection to a shooting incident at Swan Meadows Apartments on April 13.
According to deputies, they received several calls stating that vehicles, including one that was occupied, had been shot into at the apartment complex Parkland Place.
Descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle were given to deputies. Eventually, deputies conducted a traffic stop and took all four occupants, three 18-year-olds and a juvenile, were taken into custody.
The suspects are:
- Martavious Brown of Greenwood, SC
- Kariaya Thomas of Duncan, SC
- Floydaja Harrison of Bradley, SC
- A 17-year-old from Atlanta, GA
All four were charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and malicious injury to personal property.
