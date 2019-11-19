SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said on Tuesday the suspect accused of shooting and beating a man who was found badly injured in Seneca back in July now faces an upgraded charge of murder.
The 31-year-old victim, who was shot in the head, passed away last week.
The coroner said Timothy Phillips died on the morning of Nov. 14 at a long-term care / rehabilitation center located in Spartanburg County.
Philips was discovered in a wooded area adjacent to Hope Avenue near Seneca on the morning of July 10 with a gunshot to the head.
Phillips had received ongoing medical treatment until the time of his death.
Marshall Lee Rogers was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the case.
Rogers' attempted murder charge was upgraded to murder after deputies said an autopsy revealed Phillips died as a result of complications from the injuries he suffered on July 10.
Rogers remains in the Oconee Co. Detention Center, where deputies said he has been held since his initial arrest.
PREVIOUSLY -
Mother of Oconee Co. man shot in the head says he's off ventilator, still unresponsive
Man charged with attempted murder after deputies find individual with head injury in Oconee County woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.