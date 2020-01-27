OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was arrested on January 24, charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Deputies said a Uniform Patrol Division deputy was notified by officials in Nebraska of a possible sexual assault in Oconee County. Through an investigation, they found Andy Jay Kelley had sexually assaulted a minor victim.
Officials say the assaults occurred in the late part of 2018, going into the Spring of 2019. At the time of the crimes, the victim was under the age of 16.
Kelley was charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual conduct with a Minor, third degree. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center under a combined $90,000 surety bond. He made bail, and has since been released.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they continue to investigate the incidents in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and that of the victim.
