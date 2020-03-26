GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Thursday two people have been charged after a missing woman's body was found tied up with Christmas lights buried in a shallow grave off Dunklin Bridge Road Tuesday afternoon. 

Dunklin Bridge body found

Greenville County deputies are investigating after a body was found in a shallow grave on March 24 off Dunklin Bridge Road near Reedy River. 

Deputies said they found the grave in an open field off the roadway, near Reedy River. 

On Thursday, deputies announced that the body located in the grave had been identified as that of Carolyn Jackson.

Carolyn Jackson missing lady

Carolyn Jackson, 60, was last seen along Daventon Road in Greenville County on March 21, 2020. 

Jackson, 60, was last seen at a Daventon Road residence on March 21. On March 22, deputies announced she had been reported missing and efforts to locate her were underway.

Deputies said two people who were staying with Jackson at the time of her disappearance are accused of killing her via blunt force trauma; tying her up with Christmas lights, cords, and tape; and burying her in the shallow grave.

Deputies said the victim was always "wrapped in a manner which prevented her from breathing."

Amanda Marie Scott, 36, and Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 39

Amanda Marie Scott, 36, and Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 39 (Source: GCSO)

The suspects are Amanda Marie Scott, 36, and Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 39.

They are both charged with murder and kidnapping.

The motive for the killing is not yet known.

RELATED: Greenville County deputies searching for missing 60-year-old woman

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.