GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Thursday two people have been charged after a missing woman's body was found tied up with Christmas lights buried in a shallow grave off Dunklin Bridge Road Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said they found the grave in an open field off the roadway, near Reedy River.
On Thursday, deputies announced that the body located in the grave had been identified as that of Carolyn Jackson.
Jackson, 60, was last seen at a Daventon Road residence on March 21. On March 22, deputies announced she had been reported missing and efforts to locate her were underway.
Deputies said two people who were staying with Jackson at the time of her disappearance are accused of killing her via blunt force trauma; tying her up with Christmas lights, cords, and tape; and burying her in the shallow grave.
Deputies said the victim was always "wrapped in a manner which prevented her from breathing."
The suspects are Amanda Marie Scott, 36, and Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 39.
They are both charged with murder and kidnapping.
The motive for the killing is not yet known.
RELATED: Greenville County deputies searching for missing 60-year-old woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.