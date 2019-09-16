ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On September 16th, around 8 p.m. deputies with Anderson County attempted to locate suspects, who were observed stealing packages along Pine Road.

When deputies arrived, the suspects began to flee the scene.

One suspect was in a stolen truck and when he was approached by deputies, he attempted to run them over. Deputies got out the way in time and then tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect continued to try to flee.

The truck did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Deputies followed the suspect, until he crashed the truck on Elrod Road. The suspect was transported to the hospital for injuries. His condition remains unknown.

Deputies identified the suspect as one of five, who are wanted in a property crime ring that has been impacting the county. The suspect was identified as Jacob Riffle, currently wanted for charges of Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

All charges are pending while the investigation is underway. No deputies were hurt in the pursuit either, officials say.

MORE NEWS

Coroner: 38-year-old man struck, killed on US-276 in Mauldin