PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a child's death that unfolded at a home Thursday evening.
GCSO says a child was using play equipment at a home on Young Drive in Piedmont when the accident happened around 5 p.m., resulting in an unspecified injury. Deputies say the child was taken to a hospital, but passed away there.
The case is under investigation by the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.