GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies say two young children have been located after they were reportedly kidnapped during a late night home invasion.
According to deputies, a man and woman forced their way into a home along Golden Pine Court at gunpoint around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. They were told two children had been kidnapped during the home invasion.
Deputies said around 5:30 a.m. that a two year were located after a caller notified officers that the children were on their front porch along Piedmont Highway.
The mother of one of the children was assaulted during the incident. The other child was being babysat at the residence when the home invasion occurred.
Deputies say the suspect is described a a man with dark hair, a full beard and a tattoo on his neck. A female suspect with him is was apparently wearing a black and white skull mask with a pink shirt and blue jeans.
Greenville County deputies are currently investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
