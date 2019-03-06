SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said they closed two child pornography investigations with the arrest of Tyler Austin Belt, of Lyman.
In one case, deputies said Belt coerced a juvenile female to send him nude photos of herself, and he also sent her nude photos. When Bell pushed the victim for a physical relationship, deputies said the victim told her mother who then called deputies.
Deputies said Belt initially denied the allegations, but after a search warrant was executed and evidence collected in the case, he changed his tune and admitted his involvement.
In that case, deputies said they charged Belt with sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors, criminal solicitation of a minor, unlawful to hire person under 18 to violate obscenity statutes, and participation in preparation of obscene material.
Per the warrants, those crimes took place between December 31, 2018 and January 2 of this year.
In the second case, deputies Belt solicited his wife to perform a sexual act on another unrelated juvenile victim in hopes of taking photos of the victim engaged in sexual activity.
He was charged for sexual exploitation of a minor second degree in that case.
The arrest warrant for that case shows that crime also occurred in early January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.