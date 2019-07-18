OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a computer malware has compromised certain servers at county offices along Pine Street, they announced over press release.
The servers affected have been isolated and taken offline, deputies say.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the appropriate state and federal agencies have been notified of this malware incident and have begun investigating.
These agencies are investigating this incident alongside of Oconee County IT, and are working to resolve the issue.
At this time the Oconee County Pine Street offices as well as the Oconee County courthouse are closed.
Deputies say the malware incident at the Oconee County Administrative Offices at Pine Street does not pose a threat to the citizens of Oconee County. This is not a threat to the public and is isolated to the servers within county administrative buildings.
