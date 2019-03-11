PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies are investigating the escaping of an inmate, who slipped out a perimeter door, as the laundry was being brought in Sunday afternoon, authorities say.
PCSO says 45-year-old Steven Leroy Aiken was serving a 128-day sentence in the county prison on Prison Camp Road, when he fled the prison over the weekend.
THE ESCAPE
The prison is a minimum security facility built in 1965 primarily used for inmates that participate in an off-site work crew or labor program if they qualify, deputies say. Aiken was not assigned to a work crew.
Deputies say that due to the age, design and the intent of the facility it is not equipped with the same levels of physical security measures as a facility designed to house offenders charged with capital crimes.
Aiken was in jail in January after being incarcerated for failing to pay child support. He was also charged with domestic violence and malicious injury to property, but PCSO says he has not been taken to trial for those charges.
However, when Aiken escaped, it did not involve any violence towards prison personnel, deputies say.
BE ON THE LOOKOUT
Deputies say Aiken is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 143 pounds. He has black hair, and was last seen wearing orange pants and a white colored shirt, running towards Concord Church Road.
PCSO is canvassing the area in an attempt to find Aiken and has several deputies actively working.
It is unclear if Aiken is armed and dangerous, deputies say.
They encourage anyone to avoid making contact with him and instead notify the authorities in the area that he is seen.
Anyone who knows where Aiken may be should call PCSO at (864) 898-5500.
