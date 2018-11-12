GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Monday night they are investigating a death on Reeves Avenue.
Deputies said they responded to a residence around 9 p.m. Monday for a report of a deceased person.
When they arrived, deputies said they found a deceased 55-year-old male. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Both Greenville Sheriff's investigators and the coroner's office are investigating the scene.
More details to come. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
