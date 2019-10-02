WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) Both the Oconee County Sheriff's and Coroner's Office says they, along with SLED, are investigating the death of a 1-year-old Westminster boy who was found unresponsive in his home Tuesday.
According to a press release, deputies said they were first called to Bright Eyes Drive in the Westminster area around 1:40 p.m. in reference to a child in cardiac arrest.
First responders arrived to find 1-year-old Rhyder Peay unresponsive. They attempted to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful. The Coroner says his office was called to the home at 2:10 p.m.
Coroner Karl Addis says that though an autopsy was performed, further pathology and toxicology studies will need to be conducted to assist in the death investigation.
The Coroner's Office, Sheriff's Office and SLED are collaborating on the case.
