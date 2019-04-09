OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they were out on Highway 123 to assist with what started as a crash, but led to a foot pursuit and an officer injury Tuesday afternoon.
According to deputies, they arrived to assist with a wreck at the intersection of Highway 123 and Armstrong Road between Seneca and Westminster.
A short foot pursuit ensued upon their arrival.
Deputies say an officer trying to restrain an individual received an injury and is being treated at GHS Oconee. They are expected to be treated and released.
The incident is under investigation, and details are limited.
We're working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
