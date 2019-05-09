BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say three people are in custody after a Belton drug bust on Thursday hauled in crystal meth, guns, and cash.
ACSO says their Special Investigations Division executed a narcotics warrant on a home on Roger Bolt Road and found 385 grams of crystal meth, three firearms, and nearly $26,000 in cash.
ACSO says Davey Alexander, Kimber Norwood, and Carla Wilson have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. All three are currently in the Anderson County Detention Center.
Deputies note this is Alexander's third arrest for trafficking meth in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.