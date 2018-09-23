FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX CAROLINA) Franklin County deputies said one customer suffered serious injuries after he was shot by two armed robbers Saturday night.
Deputies said a truck driver from Florida was shot at close range in the chest. His injuries were life threatening, but they are now in stable condition at a hospital in Athens, GA.
Deputies said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at Georgia exit 160 on I-85. Two men, armed with a gun, entered and shot two rounds into the business.
The employees were uninjured and were demanded to give the robbers an undisclosed amount of money from the store registers.
The suspects fled on foot. Witnesses told deputies that they saw a tan or gray full-sized SUV in the parking lot across the street.
Deputies describe one suspect as a man with a small build, possibly in his teens, wearing a dark gray hoodie with the word "love" across the front and on the right sleeve. They were wearing blue jeans, red shoes, a blue bandana and had a black revolver.
It was determined that the first suspect was the one who fired the shots.
The second suspect is described as having a heavier build with red pants, a black hoodie, blue bandana, black shoes and was carrying a stainless-chrome revolver.
Deputies advise that the suspects are armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Franklin County Sheriffs at (706) 384-2525
