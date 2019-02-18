GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County Dispatch confirms deputies are investigating a stabbing involving two victims along Wade Hampton Boulevard. The Greenville County Coroner is responding to the scene, and confirms two fatalities.
The suspected stabbing took place at the InTown Extended Stay Suites, the call came in at 12:46 pm, dispatch says.
Deputies arrived at 12:51 pm, dispatch says.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting a death investigation at the suites. When deputies arrived, a male and female victim were located and found deceased in a room.
No other details are available at this time.
