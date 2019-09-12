ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Buncombe County deputies said Thursday morning cadaver dogs are searching areas along Wilson Cove Road after human remains were discovered.
Deputies said the remains have not been identified but they are working closely with the medical examiner’s office.
Deputies said they had conducted searches in this same area over the summer for an individual who was reported missing.
“We do believe it is the same individual, but we will not release a name until we have a positive ID from the medical examiner,” said Aaron Sarver, Public Information Officer for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
