GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Sheriff's Office says a death investigation is currently underway after a man was found dead in a truck along a Greenville County road.
According to deputies, they responded to a call of a truck sitting along Locust Hill Road with its hazard lights on. Deputies say they arrived around 5:30 a.m Sunday to find a Ford F-150.
As they approached the truck, deputies said they found an adult male in the drivers seat. It appeared that he suffered from a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators are currently on scene.
Highway 290 between Mush Creek and Duck Lane are shut down while they investigate.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
