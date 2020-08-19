ROBBINSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Graham County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after a 25-year-old man who had been reported missing was found dead in a stream on Sunday with signs of physical injury to his body.
Deputies said Thomas “Storm” Moose was found in a stream near Lower Mountain Creek in the Robbinsville after he disappeared.
Deputies said they are actively investigating the death and are hoping to get autopsy results back within a week to help learn more about the cause and manner of Moose's death.
