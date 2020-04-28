MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday they are investigating a shooting death after one person was found shot on Bates Crossing Road Monday night.
The call came in at 8:09 p.m. according to emergency dispatchers.
Dispatch said the victim was taken to the hospital after deputies arrived.
On Tuesday, deputies confirmed the victim had passed away.
Deputies said one person was arrested on a drug-related offense but no charges have been filed in the death, which remains under investigation.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased and says investigators are still working to notify next of kin.
