GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after a woman was found dead in a car outside an apartment complex on Augusta Road Monday afternoon.
According to deputies, they responded to Augusta Hills Road around 11:40 a.m. in regards to a possible gunshot victim found inside a vehicle.
Upon arrival, deputies located a female inside the car. She was pronounced deceased on scene.
The investigation is in its early stages. Deputies are working to gain information on any possible suspect(s).
