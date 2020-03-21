GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the shooting death of a woman after she was found in the Woodside Community early Saturday.
According to deputies, they received a 911 call around midnight in regards to a gunshot wound victim along 1st Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
She was unfortunately pronounced dead on scene.
Deputies do not have a suspect in custody at this time, however their investigation is still in its early stages.
