GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after a body was found off Dunklin Bridge Road Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say they received the call around 3 p.m. in reference to a body found in a shallow grave within an open field off the roadway, near Reedy River.
The investigation is in its early stages. The Greenville County Coroner says that the unidentified person is a woman, and an autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday to positively identify her.
Anyone with information to help with the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
