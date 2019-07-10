GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they're conducting a death investigation after a body was found late Tuesday night.
According to deputies, they received the call around 11:37 p.m. in reference to a victim lying on the ground on Easley Bridge Road near Ledbetter Street.
Deputies said the victim was deceased when they arrived, and the Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene just before midnight.
Deputies say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious, prompting an investigation by the Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit.
Details are limited. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
