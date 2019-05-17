COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies confirmed a death investigation was underway Friday morning in Cowpens.
The investigation was at an address on Old Pacolet Road.
Deputies said initial reports that the death was not suspicious.
No other information was immediately available.
