GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say the death of a person found near an Upstate trail does not appear to be suspicious.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said they were investigating after a body was found near a trail Wednesday evening.
The office confirms to FOX Carolina the body was found just before 7 p.m. near Oak Grove Road within the county, off of the Chestnut Ridge Heritage Preserve Trail. The office says their investigator is still on scene, and as of writing has not determined the circumstances of death.
The coroner's office says the body was found nearly one mile down the trail.
Dispatchers indicated GCSO, EMS, and the forensics team were also on the scene.
GCSO indicated the lack of suspicion to FOX Carolina just before 10:30 p.m.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this breaking story.
