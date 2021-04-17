ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found in a field area near Shockley Ferry Road in Anderon, SC.
Deputies say that forensic personnel and Detectives are responding and the investigation is ongoing.
The deceased person is an adult female, but they have not been identified at this time.
