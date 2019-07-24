Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed their deputies responded to an alleged shooting Tuesday night near Roebuck.
According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence along Woodwind Drive sometime in the evening of July 23.
However, at this time, deputies say they have not found a victim.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
