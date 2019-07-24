Woodwind Drive
(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed their deputies responded to an alleged shooting Tuesday night near Roebuck. 

According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence along Woodwind Drive sometime in the evening of July 23. 

However, at this time, deputies say they have not found a victim. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates. 

MORE NEWS

Removal of word 'Lord' from memorial outside SC police station causes uproar

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.