ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a dog who went missing from his home during a burglary after his owner’s death was found safe on Wednesday.
Deputies said the dog’s name is Buddy.
Buddy’s owner passed away on August 23.
Deputies said on August 25, they discovered Buddy’s home on Shiloh Road had been broken into. Buddy was missing along with other valuables from the home.
Deputies initially thought Buddy had been stolen but now believe the dog may have just escaped during the burglary.
Deputies said Wednesday that a nearby neighbor had found Buddy and had been taking care of him until learning the dog had been reported as stolen.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Charges continue to mount for suspect charged in pointing a gun at his wife and 5-year-old child
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.