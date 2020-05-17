GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies responded after a gunshot victim was reported Sunday night.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the call for the victim came in around 7:40 p.m. on W. 8th Street.
However, on-scene deputies told us they could not find anything indicating someone was shot. While they did believe a gun was fired, they couldn't find evidence of a victim. They did take a report before clearing out around 8:40 p.m.
