GENERIC - Shooting

(file photo | Associated Press)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies responded  after a gunshot victim was reported Sunday night.

Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the call for the victim came in around 7:40 p.m. on W. 8th Street.

However, on-scene deputies told us they could not find anything indicating someone was shot. While they did believe a gun was fired, they couldn't find evidence of a victim. They did take a report before clearing out around 8:40 p.m.

Trump expected to travel to Michigan this week

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.