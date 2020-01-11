PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating after a young child was found walking alone on a Pelzer road early Saturday morning.
According to deputies, they were called to Mill Hill Road around 4 a.m. after receiving a call that a child had been seen wandering the area alone.
Officials conducted a canvass of the area, and were unsuccessful locating any family members. They were assisted by Anderson Technical Rescue and the Department of Social Services in their search - which lasted several hours.
Finally, deputies say they were able to identify the parents through social media, and got in contact with them. However, upon further investigation of the family's home, deputies determined it to be unsuitable for the child.
DSS became involved in the investigation, which remains ongoing.
