LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two people have been arrested after Laurens County deputies said a man said the duo forced their way into his home, beat him, tied him to a chair, and held him at gun point while they robbed him.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Sumter Street in Joanna around 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 and met with the victim, who told them he called after he was able to untie himself and get to a neighbor’s house.
The victim told deputies the suspects stole his debit cards and his cell phone during the robbery.
Deputies soon learned someone had attempted to use one of the bank cards at a store on Clinton. Surveillance video and further investigation eventually led them to a home in Clinton where Andrew Kyle Abercrombie and Tiffany Neal Johnson were taken into custody with assistance from Clinton police.
Both suspects were charged with assault and battery 1st degree, burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and armed robbery.
"These deputies and investigators worked efficiently and swiftly on this case from the moment the call came in,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release. “This is a result of Law Enforcement agencies aggressively working together to apprehend criminals. We are grateful that this victim was not hurt worse and that these individuals are behind bars."
