Generic handcuffs
(Source: Associated Press)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of eight individuals on Friday, they confirmed to FOX Carolina.

Deputies say the individuals were arrested for trespassing after warning, after being caught sleeping in a condemned motor lodge along Charisma Drive. 

No other details were provided by deputies. 

MORE NEWS

7-year-old chooses to meet his bone marrow donor instead of going to Disney World

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.