SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of eight individuals on Friday, they confirmed to FOX Carolina.
Deputies say the individuals were arrested for trespassing after warning, after being caught sleeping in a condemned motor lodge along Charisma Drive.
No other details were provided by deputies.
